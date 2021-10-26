 Skip to main content
Police make arrest in killing of 18-year-old in Omaha

Police in Omaha have made an arrest in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have made an arrest in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Justyn Wagner, 19, on Monday and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts, Omaha police said in a news release.

Wagner is accused in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Officers called to the scene of the shooting on Oct. 18 found Hill mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Hill died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

