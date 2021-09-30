Police make arrest in Omaha mall shooting that killed man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have made an arrest of a man wanted in a shooting outside a midtown Omaha mall that killed another man and injured a woman injured.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old J’Maun Haynie early Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and other counts, Omaha police said in a news release.

The shooting happened late the night of Sept. 12 in the Westroads Mall parking lot outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Arriving officers found 18-year-old Franco Vasquez and an 18-year-old woman shot. Vasquez died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but survived.

