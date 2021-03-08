 Skip to main content
Police make arrests in death of man found in Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a brother and sister in the shooting death earlier this month of a man whose body was found inside a Lincoln home.

On Thursday, officers arrested Marques Moten, 31, of Omaha, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and arrested his 17-year-old sister in Lincoln in connection with the March 1 death of 33-year-old James Shekie, Lincoln police said in a news release Monday.

Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. The AP does not typically name juveniles charged with a crime.

An arrest warrant also was issued for Deontae Rush, 25, of Omaha, charging him with first-degree murder in Shekie’s death. Police were still searching for Rush, the release said.

Court documents say the three planned to steal marijuana from Shekie’s trailer home in Lincoln, where the teenage girl had lived with Shekie for a time. Police believe all three drove together to the trailer, but that Rush went in alone to take the drugs and shot Shekie during the robbery.

Moten and the girl drove away from the trailer when they heard the gunshots, police said, leaving Rush behind. Investigators pieced together the details of the robbery and killing through Facebook messages sent between the girl and Rush.

