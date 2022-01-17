Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Police in Columbus reported they've arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of an older man whose body was discovered after officers were led to it.

Michael Keener, 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers were called to an area along 8th Street in Columbus to check on a man who had fallen and hit his head, television station NTV reported. Arriving officers found Keener at the scene, and police said he told the officers he had killed a person at another location.

Police said Keener led the officers to an area along 16th Avenue, where they found the body of 77-year-old Larry Houdek, Police also found items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s possession, officials said.

Police have not said how Houdek died, but arrested Keener on suspicion of the murder count and a count of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

