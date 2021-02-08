Police: Man killed in Interstate 80 crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died early Monday in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Omaha, police said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday when a pickup truck heading east on the interstate lost control and slid across three lanes of traffic before careening off the right side of the interstate, police said in a news release. The truck then rolled down an embankment of an interstate on-ramp, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, Albert Aleman, 41, of Omaha, died at the scene of the crash, police said. Investigators believe Aleman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Two eastbound lanes of the interstate and the on-ramp were closed until later in the morning while investigators determined how the crash happened, police said.

The crash happened after a winter system had dropped about 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of snow on the area Sunday and overnight.

