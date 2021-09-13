Police: Man killed, woman hurt in Omaha mall lot shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and a woman injured in a late-night shooting outside a midtown Omaha mall that was the scene of a mass shooting in 2007.

The latest shooting at Westroads Mall happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall, police said. Arriving officers found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Franco Vasquez, 18, was declared dead at the scene, police said. The 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police have not reported having any suspects and had not made any arrests in the case by Monday morning.

In 2007, a gunman killed eight people and himself inside the Von Maur department store at Westroads Mall.

