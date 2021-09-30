Police: Man shot to death in north Omaha; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man was shot to death Thursday morning in north Omaha, and another man was arrested in the case, police said.

The shooting was reported before 8 a.m. at a home several blocks southeast of Benson Park. Officers who arrived at the home minutes later found the body of a man who had been shot.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister said officers took one man into custody for questioning and later labeled the man a suspect. Meister said police were not looking for other suspects in the shooting.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the man arrested.

