Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on south end of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed this week in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle on the south end of Lincoln, police there said.

The crash happened Wednesday night on South 27th Street south of Nebraska Highway 2, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Investigators said Simon Blair, 19, of Lincoln, was driving a motorcycle heading north around 9:30 p.m. when the SUV heading south turned left in front of him.

Blair was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The 18-year-old woman driving the SUV told investigators she didn’t see the motorcycle until she had already turned and that she believed the motorcycle was speeding

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0