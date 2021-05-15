 Skip to main content
Police: Nebraska man who fired at officers fatally shot
AP

Police: Nebraska man who fired at officers fatally shot

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Police fatally shot a Nebraska man who fired at officers Friday, authorities said.

The Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting, said in a news release that the shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that the 33-year-old Fremont man came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No officers were hurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

