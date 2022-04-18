Police: Officer conducting traffic stop dragged by vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha officer suffered only minor injuries after being dragged during a vehicle stop early Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when policer pulled a woman who was driving from the vehicle and arrested her, television station KETV reported. A male passenger then moved into the driver’s seat and took off, police said.

An officer who tried to stop the man was dragged about a block down before being released from the car, police said. The vehicle then kept going west on Dodge Street, leading other officers in a chase, according to police.

Tire-puncturing strips were used to disable the car, which then crashed in a parking lot, police said. The officer who was dragged and the suspect were checked by medics and deemed to have no serious injuries. The suspect was arrested.

