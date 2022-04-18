 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Officer conducting traffic stop dragged by vehicle

Police say an Omaha officer suffered only minor injuries after being dragged during a vehicle stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha officer suffered only minor injuries after being dragged during a vehicle stop early Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when policer pulled a woman who was driving from the vehicle and arrested her, television station KETV reported. A male passenger then moved into the driver’s seat and took off, police said.

An officer who tried to stop the man was dragged about a block down before being released from the car, police said. The vehicle then kept going west on Dodge Street, leading other officers in a chase, according to police.

Tire-puncturing strips were used to disable the car, which then crashed in a parking lot, police said. The officer who was dragged and the suspect were checked by medics and deemed to have no serious injuries. The suspect was arrested.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

