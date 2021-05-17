Police: Officers fatally shot man who fired gun from porch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement in southeastern Omaha was shot and killed by officers, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday evening, after officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the home, Omaha police said. Several gunshots were heard being fired inside the house, police said, and a woman was rescued from the home.

A police negotiator talked with the man for about 20 minutes, then the man walked out of the front of the house holding the gun and fired several shots from the home’s porch, police said.

Police repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun, police said, but he instead advanced from the porch and fired the gun once again before several officers opened fire, killing him.

Neither the man's name nor those of the officers involved had been released by early Monday morning.

