Police: Remains found at park were missing Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Remains found last week at a park have been positively identified as those of a Plattsmouth man who has been missing for more than a year, authorities said Monday.

The body of Dalton Berens, 29, of Plattsmouth was found Wednesday in a wooded area at Ryhlander Park in Plattsmouth, police said.

The body was found about 300 feet from where Berens lived. Clothing was found with the body, Plattsmouth detective Matt Watson said.

He described the area where the body was found as “treacherous territory.”

Berens was reported missing in February 2020.

The cause of death and circumstances leading up to his disappearance are still under investigation, police said in a news release.

