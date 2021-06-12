Police: Remains found near lake were those of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Human remains found earlier this week at a lake near Lincoln were those of 23-year-old woman who was reported missing on May 19, police said Saturday.

The remains were those of Carly Schaaf, of Lincoln, and her death is considered suspicious, police said in a statement.

The cause and manner of her death has not been determined. Sheriff Terry Wagner had said previously the body was purposefully covered.

Schaaf's body was found Thursday at Pawnee Lake by Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators.

Schaff's mother reported her missing after she hadn't heard from her for two days, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

