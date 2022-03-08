Police say 19-year-old man killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A young man man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in east Lincoln, police there said.
The crash happened Monday night at 70th and Holdrege streets, when a car crashed into a pickup truck that was waiting to turn left, police told the Lincoln Journal Star.
The driver of the car, Kolby Elliott, 19, of Lincoln, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said Elliott had been speeding when he hit the truck.
The 82-year-old driver of the pickup suffered only minor injuries, police said, and was not taken to a hospital.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.