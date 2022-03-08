 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police say 19-year-old man killed in Lincoln crash

Police say a 19-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in east Lincoln

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A young man man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in east Lincoln, police there said.

The crash happened Monday night at 70th and Holdrege streets, when a car crashed into a pickup truck that was waiting to turn left, police told the Lincoln Journal Star.

The driver of the car, Kolby Elliott, 19, of Lincoln, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said Elliott had been speeding when he hit the truck.

The 82-year-old driver of the pickup suffered only minor injuries, police said, and was not taken to a hospital.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

10,000 refugees a day from Ukraine arrive in German capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News