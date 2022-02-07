Police say 23-year-old woman killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman died in a crash near the south end of Lincoln, police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 2, when an eastbound car took the southbound ramp for 14th street, left the road and hit a railroad crossing arm, investigators said.

The driver, 23-year-old Hortencia Hernandes, was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police say officials are still investigation the crash.

