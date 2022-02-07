 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police say 23-year-old woman killed in Lincoln crash

Police in Lincoln say a 23-year-old woman died in a crash over the weekend near the south end of the city

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman died in a crash near the south end of Lincoln, police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 2, when an eastbound car took the southbound ramp for 14th street, left the road and hit a railroad crossing arm, investigators said.

The driver, 23-year-old Hortencia Hernandes, was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police say officials are still investigation the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News