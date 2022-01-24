Police say 3 people shot outside north Omaha sports bar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have been injured — one critically — in a shooting outside a sports bar in northeast Omaha, police said.

The shooting happened late Sunday night outside Jet’s Sports Bar in the Florence community, Omaha police said. A man was found in the bar’s parking lot with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed to an Omaha hospital, according to police.

Police said a woman also was found seriously injured inside a car a short distance away, and a third victim later walked into a hospital with a gunshot injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ names and have not said what may have led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced in the case.

