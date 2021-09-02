Police say Grand Island man died in street racing crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving during a street race with another motorcycle crashed into the side of a sport utility vehicle, police said.
The crash happened Monday night in south Grand Island, throwing 29-year-old Mark Miller Jr. from his bike, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Miller was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police Capt. Jim Duering said investigators determined Miller and another motorcyclist were racing on Locust Street when Miller’s motorcycle hit the passenger side an SUV that was turning left.
The SUV driver was not injured. Police said the other motorcyclist left the scene before police arrived.
