Police say homeless man damaged 3 Grand Island businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grand Island police have accused a homeless man of breaking into three local businesses and causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Police said the 42-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a security gate at CNH Industrial on Tuesday, causing $5,200 in damage, and entered the factory, according to the Grand Island Independent.

The man is also accused of breaking the rear windows of three vehicles at Roe Buick, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.

Police said he also broke two windows, damaged vehicles at started a fire at Tom Dinsdale Automotive. The fire caused $5,000 worth of damage to the ceiling and activated the sprinkler system, leading to another $10,000 in damage, according to police.

The man faces charges of burglary, second-degree arson, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and first-offense resisting arrest.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Grand Island Independent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0