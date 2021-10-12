 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police say Lincoln man killed when motorcycle hits curb

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a curb and threw him on a Lincoln street, police there said.

The crash happened Monday night near a roundabout in northwestern Lincoln, police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old man’s motorcycle hit a curb as he approached the roundabout.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News