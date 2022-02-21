 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police say man crossing Omaha street fatally hit; 1 arrested

Police in Omaha say an arrest has been made a day after a man crossing a south Omaha street was hit by a car and killed

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An arrest was made a day after a man crossing a south Omaha street was hit by a car and killed, police said.

The crash happened before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in southeast Omaha between Highland and Spring Lake parks, according to a news release by police.

Police said man was crossing 24th Street when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, which fled without stopping. The victim — later identified as Tommy Tsosie, 43, of Omaha — was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Sunday, police arrested Santiago Paiz-Bautista, 20, of Omaha, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

texas money king photo 2 COPYRIGHT RESTRICTED

The Nebraskan who tipped his hat to Texas and built a city

These days, Houston Heights is on a run. Money Magazine called it a “Top 10 Big City Neighborhood.” But few know the story of the man who founded it, a Nebraskan who lost two fingers, his company and his beloved son in pursuit of his dream.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News