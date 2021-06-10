Police say man fatally shot on Omaha street early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died Thursday after being shot on a north Omaha street blocks from Miller Park, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday near 33rd Street and Laurel Avenue, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the man with gunshot wounds and began CPR until an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital. The man later died of his injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, and no arrests had been reported by late Thursday morning.

The shooting was the 11th in the city in the last 10 days, television station KETV reported.

