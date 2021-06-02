 Skip to main content
Police say man was shooting at someone else, but hit friend
AP

Police say man was shooting at someone else, but hit friend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police detective has testified that the man charged with murder and other counts in the November shooting death of his friend had been aiming for another man.

The detective testified Tuesday at a hearing for Tip Mut, 21, of Omaha, who is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, two weapons counts and evidence tampering in the Nov. 7 shooting death of 21-year-old Gabriel Miller, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Mut will stand trial on the charges.

The detective said in court that Miller was Mut’s one-time roommate and close friend and that they had gone together to the party where the shooting occurred. Police said a fight broke out at the party, and investigators believe Mut was aiming for 22-year-old Goa Dat — who was shot twice and survived — but also hit his friend Miller, who was shot from behind.

