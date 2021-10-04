 Skip to main content
Police say motorcyclist killed early Monday in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning in a crash on Omaha’s Northwest Radial Highway, police said.

The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. Monday when a pickup truck traveling east on Nicholas Street collided with the motorcycle traveling south on the highway in northeastern Omaha, police said.

The crash closed a stretch of Northwest Radial for several hours. Police did not immediately release the name of the motorcyclist killed.

Investigators said the truck driver was not injured, but was taken into custody following the crash.

