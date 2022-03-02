 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police say motorcyclist killed in crash in Lincoln

Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln, police said.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon when one of two motorcyclists travelling together north on 70th Street lost control, hit a curb and then a fence, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, police said, and the other motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It was not clear how the second motorcycle was involved in the crash, the Journal Star reported.

The name of the motorcyclist killed was not immediately released.

