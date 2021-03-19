Police say woman, 2 children killed in Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A woman and two children have died in a house fire in the central Nebraska city of Kearney, police there said.

The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kearney Hub reported. Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, and crews found the woman, a young girl and a young boy during an initial search of the house.

Police said all three were pulled from the burning building’s main floor and taken to a Kearney hospital, were they were pronounced dead. Police had not released the names of the victims by Friday morning.

Autopsies have been ordered, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by local police and fire officials, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

