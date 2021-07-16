 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect in shooting death of Omaha man
AP

Police seek suspect in shooting death of Omaha man

  • Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are searching for a suspect in the overnight shooting death of man at an apartment complex in northwest Omaha.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, when officers were called to a shooting at Tudor Heights Apartments just west of Interstate 680 and north of Maple Street, police said in a news release.

Arriving officers found Jose Valenzuela, 40, dead inside an apartment unit. Police have not released other details of the death or announced any suspects in the case.

