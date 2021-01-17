 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seize 27 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska arrest
View Comments
AP

Police seize 27 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — Police seized 27 pounds of marijuana and arrested a New York woman in the eastern Nebraska town of Wahoo.

Wahoo Police said a 61-year-old woman from Jamestown, New York, was arrested Friday after officers discovered the drugs.

Police said the woman was traveling from New York to California when she was arrested. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of marijuana with the intent to sell it.

Police didn't identify the woman.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Nebraska State Capital like you've never seen it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News