 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: teens stole vat of holy water from a Catholic church
0 comments
AP

Police: teens stole vat of holy water from a Catholic church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group of three teenagers was caught on video stealing a vessel of holy water from a Catholic church in Lincoln last weekend.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the thieves took the vat of holy water and the tool used to sprinkle holy water during a Mass in the gym of St. Michael Catholic Church in southeast Lincoln on Saturday.

Officials estimate the stolen items were worth $200.

Police hope to use the video of the theft to identify the juveniles who were involved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artist behind Work & Church mural

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News