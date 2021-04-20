 Skip to main content
Police ticket man who accidentally shot self in the foot
AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot with a rifle last week saw metaphorical salt rubbed into the wound when police ticketed him for the incident.

The shooting happened Friday night, when a 27-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital after shooting himself in the foot with a .22 caliber rifle, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

By Saturday night, police had cited the man for discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both misdemeanors.

