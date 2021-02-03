Police training bill wins key support, but challenges linger

He argued that the database would help assure the public that officer misconduct is punished, pointing to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer's statement in a Tuesday legislative hearing that he has fired at least 40 officers in his eight years as chief.

“Do you know how far that would go in our community if we knew that?” Wayne said.

But Sen. Suzanne Geist, of Lincoln, said a public database that discloses small infractions could have a “chilling effect” that deters some applicants and makes it harder for departments to fill open jobs.

The bills pending in the Judiciary Committee were introduced in the wake of last year's George Floyd protests that led to violent clashes between some protesters and Omaha and Lincoln police.

Jim Maguire, president of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, said the training bill created a “thoughtful process” that balanced the public interest with the rights of front-line officers. He said it's especially important for agencies to have minimum requirements for their use-of-force policies instead of the current patchwork throughout the state. Some smaller departments don't even have specific procedures for when an officer shoots a person, he said.

“It's a good thing for everyone to have a baseline,” Maguire said.