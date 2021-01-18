 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Victim of shooting at Omaha motel died at hospital
View Comments
AP

Police: Victim of shooting at Omaha motel died at hospital

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died following a shooting early Monday at a southwestern Omaha motel, city police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday at a Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, police said in a news release. Arriving first responders found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken by paramedics to an Omaha hospital, where he died a short time later. Police identified the victim as Andrew Brown, 38, of Omaha.

Police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Nebraska State Capital like you've never seen it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News