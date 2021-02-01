 Skip to main content
Police: Woman injured in Kearney house fire has died
Police: Woman injured in Kearney house fire has died

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A woman critically injured last week in a Kearney house fire has died, officials there said.

Winona ‘Jody’ Londer, 74, of Kearney, died Friday at a Lincoln burn unit a day after she was pulled from the burning house, the Kearney Hub reported.

Officials said the fire was reported Thursday morning by a neighbor who spotted heavy smoke coming from the home. Firefighters soon arrived and pulled Londer from burning house. Two police officers who initially responded also were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire started in the kitchen where a stove burner had been turned on and ignited combustible materials near it. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

