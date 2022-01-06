Pottawattamie County buys Mount Crescent Ski Area

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Ownership of Mount Crescent Ski Area is moving to Pottawattamie County.

The county said it took over ownership with the help of the Iowa West Foundation and Mount Crescent owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer. The county finalized the deal on Dec. 31. The county purchased the business for about $3.5 million, paying for it with an Iowa West grant of about $1.4 million and American Rescue Plan Act money, said Pottawattamie County Board member Justin Schultz.

“We are beyond pleased to partner with the county and the Fleischers to support the transition of this regional destination” Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in a press release. “The last two years have reminded us just how important outdoor recreational spaces are to our communities. By providing the additional support needed to make this transition a reality, we know that the county can continue to support conservation and recreation in our region for years to come.”

Schultz said the board examined the criteria of the American Rescue Plan and “determined we were able to leverage that money” for the purchase.

“This is big news for Mount Crescent and our county,” he said.

The ski area, which sits adjacent to the Hitchcock Nature Center, will continue to be managed by the Fleischers through the remainder of the current season. From there, the Fleischers will have the right of first refusal for operations contracts for two years, Schultz said.

“We have been lucky and blessed to have the opportunity to operate a popular ski area for the past 13 years and to be surrounded by dedicated staff, wonderful ski and snowboard enthusiasts and the best volunteer Ski Patrol around,” the Fleischers said in the release. “We are confident and excited that Pottawattamie County will protect and expand upon what our family has worked so hard to create.”

Once the management of the property has fully transitioned to the county, officials will explore further recreational development of the area, the release said. Schultz said the county is looking at additional options to make it “an even bigger revenue generator.”

“This will always be a ski hill,” he said. “We’ll lease it out to other organizations to run it.”

Schultz said the purchase is part of a long-term plan to purchase the entire bluff in the Hitchcock Nature Center area, noting, “Getting Mount Crescent is a big part of that.”

“This was several years in the making,” he said, noting that negotiations broke down a few years ago before both parties came back to the table to finalize a deal.

Mount Crescent is at 17026 Snowhill Lane in Honey Creek. For more information on hours and activities, go to skicrescent.com.

