Pregnant corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

A corrections officer who was eight months pregnant was among the victims of a fiery double fatal crash at a southwestern Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A corrections officer who was eight months pregnant was among the victims of a fiery double fatal crash at a southwestern Omaha intersection, authorities say.

Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement Sunday that losing 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman is “beyond comprehension." He added: “To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable."

She was driving a sport utility that collided with a pickup truck Thursday night. Both vehicles went into a ditch and the SUV erupted in flames, police said.

Zimmerman's passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, also was killed. Both women are from Gretna. A 21-year-old man driving the truck was taken to an Omaha hospital with back and chest fractures, police said.

Myers praised Zimmerman for possessing what he described as a “unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism." He said that there are “hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence."

