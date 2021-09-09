Processional route set for fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page's return to Omaha

The Omaha Police Department has announced a route for the procession Friday afternoon that will bring the body of Cpl. Daegan Page from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha.
Page, 23, died Aug. 26 along with 12 other U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans in a terrorist bombing at the gate to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Page was there as part of a military mission to rescue Americans and Afghan allies after the sudden collapse of the government there to fundamentalist Taliban militia forces.
Page and the other 12 service members who died have been awarded Purple Hearts.
The procession for Page will begin at Abbott Drive and East Locust Street about 1:30 p.m. and then proceed south to 10th Street near TD Ameritrade Park.
It will continue south on 10th Street to Cass Street in front of the CHI Health Center, then head west on Cass Street past the Mattress Factory.
The procession will enter Interstate 480 south, go to I-80 west, and exit at L Street. It will proceed west on L Street to South 132nd Street/Millard Avenue South, following Millard Avenue to 144th Street, and south to Braman Mortuary.
Organizers are hoping for a large turnout to pay tribute to Page and his family, said Bill Williams of Patriotic Productions. Page was a youth hockey player and graduate of Millard South High School before joining the Marines.
The Omaha Police Department will assist with escorting Page’s remains from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary.
People are encouraged to show their support along the motorcade route, but are reminded to allow room for vehicles.
Omaha police released these guidelines:
* Ask for permission before parking in private business parking lots.
* Do not block private driveways.
* Be patient in traffic and expect delays along the route.
* Do not illegally park along the route, block intersections or impede the motorcade. Citizens are encouraged to utilize interstate overpasses for viewing, rather than stopping alongside the interstate.
* People coming downtown to pay their respects may park in CHI Health Center parking lots B, C and D.
* Because the route does not pass the Eppley Airfield terminal, the public is advised not to park at the airport or the terminal.
Williams said people may line up on Abbott Drive south of Locust, and along 10th and Cass streets. They may also stand near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Millard Avenue, or Braman Mortuary on South 144th Street.
He said Woodmen Life has donated 3,000 small flags to wave. They will be handed out by volunteers along the route.
Photos: Families of Afghanistan combat vets cope with price of war
