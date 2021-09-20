Progress made against large fire in northwest Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters are reporting significant progress against a fire that has burned thousands of acres in Nebraska's northern Panhandle.

The fire near Crawford, which is believed to have started about a week ago, was 50% contained Monday, according to the Pine Ridge Ranger District for the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands.

The fire was only 15% contained on Sunday, The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.

Pre-evacuation notices for areas around Crawford also have been lifted.

The fire was moved to a Type 4 event, which means resources and most or all of the command staff and general staff will come from the local area. As of Monday, 162 people were fighting the blaze.

