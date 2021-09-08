Proposed congressional map would split Nebraska's blue dot

The revamped 2nd Congressional District would include the rest of Douglas County, all of Sarpy County and all of Saunders County. The district now is represented by U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

All three of Nebraska's representatives are Republicans.

The largely rural 3rd district, represented by Rep. Adrian Smith, currently covers 70 of Nebraska's 93 counties, stretching from South Sioux City and Falls City to Scottsbluff and Gering in the west.

Under both Linehan's and Wayne's maps, the Northeast Nebraska counties of Dakota, Dixon, Cedar, Knox, Pierce and Wayne would remain in the 3rd district, while Madison would stay in the 1st District. The Democratic map would keep Thurston County in the 1st district, while the GOP map would shift Thurston to the 3rd District, which is one of the nation's most Republican districts.

The Democratic map evens out the population among the three districts, while the Republican map has slight deviations. Legislative guidelines call for the districts to be “as nearly equal as practicable” in population.

Linehan previously expressed doubt that a proposal splitting Douglas County would advance very far in the Legislature, though she said she would take a look “if somebody would bring me a map that would make sense.”