OMAHA — Americans excel at finding new and unusual ways to pass the time, and one of the latest concepts could be coming to a site in Omaha.

In this case, it’s a game that combines two sports popular with Nebraskans: football and bowling.

Instead of rolling a ball down a lane, the players chuck footballs at the pins. It’s called “fowling” — rhyming with bowling.

The game’s Omaha debut would be located inside an existing commercial building northeast of 90th and Fort streets. The Omaha Planning Board recently granted a conditional use permit to Arnold Nebraska LLC, but the project is still in the early stages.

According to plans submitted to the city, the venue would be a franchise of the Fowling Warehouse, which has similar entertainment centers in other states. It would have 30 fowling lanes. Lanes could be reserved ahead of time in two-hour blocks, but walk-up customers would be welcome if lanes were available, the plans say.

A lane could accommodate up to 10 players — five on a side.

The city’s permit would allow indoor sports and recreation in a portion of the existing building at 5585 N. 90th St.

The venue would have two bars — a main bar near the front entrance and a smaller secondary bar on the opposite end of the gaming area, the plans say. Neither bar would offer seating, as the bars would operate as a walk-up service counter, the plans say. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages would be served.

According to the Fowling Warehouse website, the first of these Fowling venues opened in 2014 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Franchises have opened in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor in Michigan as well as in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Dallas.

The game has its own unique set of rules, which are spelled out on the website. Basically, the teams stand at opposite ends of a lane and take turns tossing the football until one team knocks all its pins down.

There are a couple of ways to claim immediate victory. That can be accomplished with a strike — knocking all 10 pins down with one toss — or by knocking the center pin completely off the board while leaving all the other pins standing. That achievement, if done on a player’s first throw, is called a “BONK.”

For people who can’t wait for Omaha’s venue to open, Amazon is advertising a portable Fowling game for about $250.

The set contains 20 pins, two boards for setting up the pins, one football and an air pump.

