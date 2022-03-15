Prosecutor: Handling of rifle led to shooting of 18-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of teens handling a rifle inside a southwest Omaha home led to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old high school athlete, one official said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to a home on 161st Avenue found 18-year-old Tanner Farrell gravely wounded. Farrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and is considering charges in the shooting, Omaha police said in a news release.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told the Omaha World-Herald that Farrell was with friends who were handling a rifle when it fired, fatally shooting Farrell. No arrests in the case have been reported.

Farrell was a senior at Ralston High School, where he was preparing to play high school baseball before he was killed. Farrell also played American Legion baseball with Ralston in the summer.

