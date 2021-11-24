Prosecutors drop 33 more cases due to evidence room thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of criminal cases that have been dismissed because of the theft of $1.2 million worth of drugs from the Nebraska State Patrol evidence room has grown to nearly 100.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that prosecutors in Lincoln have dropped another 33 felony cases, adding to the 66 dismissals that occurred before the end of October. And more could be coming as 13 other counties in the region undertake reviews.

On Sept. 24, Lincoln Police and the head of the Nebraska State Patrol, Col. John Bolduc, announced the arrest of a former State Patrol evidence technician, Anna Idigima, who they alleged conspired with her boyfriend, George Weaver Jr., to sell drugs stolen from the evidence room.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said attorney next turn to a review of 117 closed cases.

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro said those cases could include people still serving sentences. If so, attorneys in his office may soon be filing post-conviction motions to vacate their sentences.

“But we won’t know until they tell us the cases involved,” he said in an email Tuesday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0