Pushcart vendor a well-known figure in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Joe Terrazas and his pushcart cover a lot of miles every day.

Terrazas, also known as Jose, is a familiar figure around Grand Island.

Terrazas works in conjunction with Los Hermanos, a popular restaurant at 602 W. Fourth St.

From his cart, he sells snacks that are sometimes called Mexican wheel chips. Those snacks, in the shape of a wagon wheel, are usually enjoyed with lime juice or hot sauce. Toddlers enjoy them plain, Terrazas said.

He also sells frozen treats, including a creamy snack called bolis. Popular flavors include coconut and rompope (egg nog). Also available are Fruitopia frozen bars.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Terrazas, 66, sets out each morning from Los Hermanos. During the day, he swings past schools, such as Wasmer and Lincoln Elementary, and various neighborhoods. On Sundays, he makes a stop at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

The frozen treats are called paletas. The Spanish term for his cart is carrito de paletas.

Sometimes, he rings a bell. In any language, that means the ice cream man is coming, signaling youngsters to ask their parents for money.

Los Hermanos is owned by brothers Augustin and Rodrigo Sanchez.

Augustin Sanchez says Terrazas has a gift for selling the street snacks.

“He knows what he’s doing, he knows where to go, he has the style to do it,” Sanchez said.

Terrazas is good at getting people’s attention, Sanchez said.

Terrazas and Sanchez refer to the Mexican wheel chips as crackers, churros or duros. They are made with wheat, which Terrazas says is healthier than flour or corn.

The crackers, purchased from a supplier, are cooked each day at the restaurant.

A bag costs $4. The price used to be $3, but the cost of supplies, including oil and plastic bags, has risen, Sanchez said.

The frozen treats sell for $2.25 or $2.50.

Terrazas works six days a week. He and the restaurant take Mondays off.

When the Sanchez brothers took over in 2017, Los Hermanos was mostly a small grocery store. But it has evolved into more of a restaurant.

For cooking guidance, the brothers turned to their mother, who makes three-month visits from Mexico.

The Los Hermanos specialties include Tacos Tijuana, Taco La Isla, Burrito California and a surf and turf plate.

