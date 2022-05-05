Rain puts dent in Nebraska drought conditions

The rain that fell over the past week put a significant dent in Nebraska's drought.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the soaking much of the state has received over the past seven days greatly reduced the severity of the drought, but not its scope.

Less than 12% of the state is now in extreme drought, which is down from more than 22% last week. The area that's in severe drought also dropped significantly, from more than 75% to less than 62%.

But nearly 94% of Nebraskans are still in an area with some level of drought, which is down from just over 96% last week.

Many areas of the state saw more rain in the past week than they had gotten in several months. For example, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Lincoln had received 4.27 inches of rain since April 28. That's more precipitation than it got in the previous six months.

Kearney and North Platte also have received more rain in the past seven days than they did in the previous six months.

Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said the rain was much needed and came at a good time.

"This is quite helpful to replenish dry soil profiles as we enter the growing season," she said.

At the start of the week, 63% of topsoil in the state was considered short or very short of moisture. That compares with a five-year average of 18.2% and a 10-year average of 24%.

Even though many areas got several weeks' worth of rain in a few days, Shulski said in most cases it fell "nice and gentle," which means most of it was able to soak in rather than run off.

"The more rain we get like this, the more effective it can be with refilling the soil profile," she said.

The key is continuing to get more rain now that we are entering what's considered the "wet" period in Nebraska.

Shulski said many parts of the state still have a precipitation deficit of up to 3 inches over the past six months and as much as 6 inches over the past year.

She said the latest climate outlooks show a "decent" chance for enhanced moisture to continue. The National Weather Service forecasts a wetter-than-normal pattern for Nebraska over the next month, although the three-month outlook predicts drier-than-normal weather.

"Above-normal moisture would be desirable to keep these drought improvements coming and make further dents in those longer-term moisture deficits," Shulski said.

Continued rain also would help to refill the area's creeks and rivers, many of which are running below normal for this time of year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that April runoff into the upper Missouri River Basin was only 51% of average, and the runoff forecast for all of this year is only 69% of average, which would rank as 23rd-lowest runoff volume for a calendar year.

“Despite recent snow and rainfall events, 84% of the upper basin continues to experience abnormally dry conditions," John Remus, chief of the Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "Current drought conditions, dry soils, and below-normal mountain snowpack resulted in the below-average 2022 calendar year runoff forecast,” he said.

More rain is in the forecast over the next few days in the Lincoln area, with good chances Thursday, Friday morning and Saturday night into Sunday.

There also will be a pattern change, with much warmer weather on tap. After four straight days with highs failing to reach 60 degrees, Lincoln is forecast to see 60s on Friday, 70s Saturday and Sunday and the mid- to upper 80s next week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

