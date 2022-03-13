Randolph looks ahead to busy summer

RANDOLPH, Neb. (AP) — There will be a buzz of activity in and around Randolph this summer, according to Randolph’s city administrator, Ben Benton.

“The city will be starting Phase II of the flood plain project,” Benton told the Norfolk Daily News. “Phase I was completed last fall, including seeding of the banks.”

The project was developed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a way to pull more than 400 residences and business properties in Randolph out of the flood plain. Those properties were located along the Logan Creek area and were potentially in danger of flooding with high rainfall events. The groundbreaking ceremony was in 2020, and city officials are hoping the project will be close to completion by the end of this year.

Along the bank of the creek bed, utility roads were placed and graveled this past fall for ease of future maintenance on the channel. This snaking trail along the creek is about 2.5 miles and also will support pedestrian traffic for walking, jogging and bicycling. Other than city vehicles, no vehicular traffic or motorized vehicles will be allowed.

Bids for this phase will be awarded this spring, and the project will continue where the project left off last fall at Sholes Road and continue west to Pierce County.

At the same time, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will begin working on Highway 20 at the intersection of Highway 81, east to Belden — an 11-mile stretch.

This NDOT road project includes pavement removal and replacement of the current roadbed within the city limits of Randolph, milling and resurfacing the roadway and new asphalt surfaced shoulders in the rural areas, concrete repairs, bridge repairs and replacement of the bridge over Middle Logan Creek east of Randolph. To aid in the construction project and keep traffic moving, stop lights will be installed.

“For the first time in the history of Randolph, there will be stop lights in the city limits,” Benton said with a laugh.

There is excitement for the future of the Cedar Motel along Highway 20 as it was purchased by the City of Randolph through the Randolph Community Development Agency(RCDA) last September. The RCDA works on TIF projects and any projects that will improve the community.

City officials estimate the motel was built in the 1960s and in need of a lot of updating. When the Randolph City Council and the RCDA met earlier this month, the agenda included the approval of the sale of the motel site on a .7-acre lot to Stonacek Funeral Chapel Business of Norfolk.

Acting on advice of the city’s attorney last fall, the RCDA negotiated a deal with the current owner, and moved forward with its latest community development project. The first step was to have an inspection and, not surprisingly, asbestos was found in the building.

Benton offered the hands-on city cleanup crew, including city maintenance employees and Benton himself, to clean out all the furniture and accumulated junk from the rooms to decrease the asbestos-removal fees. It took the crew of three workers three weeks of back-breaking labor to empty 20 rooms in the 8,800-square-foot motel.

The demolition process continued with a tear-down company, and the lot is near completion and ready to hand over to the new owners who will build a new facility.

There were other bonuses as they started tear-down of the building. A local businessman/farmer had the winning bid for the metal roof and another local businessman took the HVAC system for repurposing. The metal doors and other metal utilities in the building were recyclable.

“The whole project was expensive but because we were smart and were able to recycle those things, it controlled the cost,” Benton said as he considers what is next for the community of Randolph.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Norfolk Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0