Rapid drought development possible in Nebraska as heat continues

Nebraska is far from experiencing a heat emergency like the one gripping Great Britain and parts of Europe, but it’s not far from trouble.
The state’s summer is on pace to be well above normal for temperatures, according to Gannon Rush, a climatologist with the High Plains Regional Climate Center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Rush said a turn for the worse appears to be around the corner.
While southwest Nebraska thus far remains the hardest-hit area of the state by drought, a flash drought could develop in eastern Nebraska, he and others say.
“We’ve been lucky so far, but I think our luck is running out here soon,” he said. “The heat is going to start kicking in, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop for a while.”
Monday, Omaha saw what is expected to be the first of a string of 90-degree-plus days, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
For the foreseeable future, which for the weather service means 10 days, temperatures in Omaha are forecast to reach 90 degrees or higher, he said.
From there, the heat is expected to continue, according to the Climate Prediction Center, the federal agency that issues long-term weather forecasts. The center says the odds favor hotter-than-normal weather across most of the U.S., including Nebraska and Iowa, for at least the next three to four weeks.
The center highlights southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa as being at risk of rapid onset of drought over the next two weeks.
Platte River drought
A view of the Platte River as seen from the observation tower at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park Aug. 2, 2012, near Ashland. The prolonged hot weather of the summer has lead to dramatically low levels of water in the river.
The east channel of the Platte River looking north at Ashland on Thursday, July 26, 2012. The Platte River flow level is low, with little water to replenish Lincoln’s reservoirs. At less than 300-cubic-feet-per-second flow this week, it is lower than in July 2002 when Lincoln did move to mandatory restrictions.
US Drought
APTOPIX Drought Severity
Drought
Drought stress
Drought stress
Dry Platte River
Platte River water levels
US Drought Severity
Drought Severity
Drought
Drought Severity
US Drought Severity
Drought Crop Estimates
US Drought Severity
