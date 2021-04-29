'Really gratifying' — Group of rare whooping cranes visits Nebraska wetlands

Four rare whooping cranes dallied in Nebraska for 11 days this month.

Rare, as in really rare.

The foursome amounted to nearly 1% of the world's population of wild migrating whooping cranes, according to wildlife officials. They are members of the Aransas/Wood Buffalo population and were traveling about 2,500 miles from their wintering grounds on the Texas coast to their nesting area in Canada.

While in Nebraska, the birds rested and fed at Trumbull Basin, a wetlands nestled in the Rainwater Basin of Nebraska northeast of Hastings. They flew north on Saturday.

State and federal officials say the birds' visit to Nebraska affirms a years-long, public-private effort to restore damaged habitat in the Rainwater Basin. Trumball Basin is a 425-acre privately owned wetlands that was restored through the federal Wetlands Reserve Program.

Years ago, farmers had attempted to convert the soggy ground to farmland, but when that proved impossible, the federal government assisted in restoring the land. About 6,000 cubic yards of sediment and nearly 1.5 miles of berms were removed.