Redistricting plan grows 3rd Congressional District to 80 of Nebraska's 93 counties

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- While the congressional redistricting spotlight has centered on metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, western and central Nebraska's 3rd District is on pace to grow to encompass 80 counties and spread across an estimated 85% of the state.

It would continue to expand into the northeastern and southeastern boundaries of Nebraska, adding Thurston, Burt and Washington counties on the north and Otoe County on the south.

The district also retains all of its previous Northeast Nebraska counties, including Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Wayne.

Eastern Nebraska's 1st District, which includes the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County, emerges looking like a jigsaw puzzle piece caught between the other two districts.

The 1st District shed five counties in the plan recently approved by the Legislature and signed last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

A longstanding Republican imperative to retain Madison County in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, was adhered to in the compromise map that emerged from the Legislature's Redistricting Committee.

Madison County, with Norfolk as the county seat, has been regarded as a dependable and politically untouchable source of GOP strength in the northern part of the district, as evidenced by the 2020 vote: Fortenberry, 12,104; Democratic challenger Kate Bolz, 3,073.

The congressional redistricting bill moves Saunders County into the 2nd District and adjusts Sarpy County portions of the district.

All three congressional districts are represented by Republicans, but the Omaha district is the only competitive district in the state.

At stake in that district not only is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives but also a politically glamorous presidential electoral vote.

Democratic President Joe Biden won that vote last November while Republican Rep. Don Bacon was winning reelection to his third term.

While the congressional redistricting bill (LB1) gained sufficient support on its first floor test to clear a filibuster, it attracted far more opposition than the proposal (LB3) to redistrict seats in the Legislature.

The congressional plan advanced 36-10, three votes more than the 33 that would be required to break a filibuster. All the no votes were cast by Democrats.

The accompanying legislative redistricting package advanced from first-round consideration on a 43-5 vote, with five rural Republicans voting no.

The new legislative map slightly alters the borders of two districts in Northeast Nebraska.

District 17 retains Dakota, Thurston and Wayne counties, and adds a portion of southern Dixon County, including the city of Wakefield. All of Dixon County is currently part of District 40.

The newly-drawn District 40 includes the northern two-thirds of Dixon, as well as all of Cedar and Holt counties. The new district adds northern Pierce County and all of Antelope County, while shedding Knox, Boyd and Rock counties.

District 17 is represented by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, while District 40 is represented by Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton. With both maps, Albrecht's and Gragert's homes would remain in their respective districts.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

