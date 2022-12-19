Remembering Christmas: Omaha woman brings holiday shopping to memory care patients

The memory care resident rolled up in his wheelchair.

He’d spotted a book he thought would be perfect for his grandson at the Christmas popup store at his nursing home. But he didn’t have any money to pay for it.

Aren’t you lucky, organizer Sandie Yeaman told him. The cost of the book is a joke.

“He told us about 15 jokes,” she said. “Once he got started, he just kept on going.”

That man in the wheelchair is one of many satisfied shoppers at the popup events for memory care patients that Yeaman has held the past two years.

The retired Omaha woman’s “stores” give residents a chance to shop for the holidays, just as they used to do before diseases such as Alzheimer’s stole away chunks of their lives.

Like Santa with his sleigh, Yeaman arrives at each place with a bulging SUV of gifts. There are scarves and jewelry, books and toys. Beauty products are a hot item.

It’s just like what you might find at the mall, she said.

“They loved it,” said Michelle Vermeeren, activities director at Esprit Whispering Ridge, 17555 Emmet St. “They just couldn’t believe they could go shopping and they didn’t have to have any money.”

There were no limits, either. If a resident had 15 grandchildren and also wanted something special for a roommate, Yeaman made sure there was plenty to choose from.

For many residents, it was the first time they’ve been able to “buy” presents for loved ones in years. That makes it special for the recipients, too.

“One of the residents’ family, she said this is the first time her mom was able to get her a gift and it meant a lot to her,” Vermeeren said.

Yeaman got the idea for her shops a few years ago from a friend in a memory care unit. She was worried about shopping for her family.

A longtime volunteer, Yeaman went home and thought about what she could do. She decided that if memory care residents couldn’t go to the store, she’d bring the store to them.

She put out a post on social media about donations, and people responded beyond her wildest imagination.

Even the nurses at her doctor’s office call regularly for her to come pick up gifts they’ve put together. Last year, she had enough items for two memory care units; this season that number has grown to seven.

“The donations from all over Omaha have absolutely been tremendous,” she said.

Yeaman starts collecting in September. Each item is sanitized and wiped down. Twice.

There will be no germs on her watch, she says.

Yeaman talks to the staff at each nursing home about what each of the residents might want and then puts together items for delivery. Ninety-nine percent of the gifts that she sets up on tables at each nursing home are new.

There’s a festive air when residents come in to shop. Christmas music often plays in the background, and sometimes Santa visits.

Mirrors are handy for anyone who wants to see how they look with a piece of jewelry or a scarf. Yeaman said her volunteers try to make the experience special for each resident.

“They laughed, they cried, they were overwhelmed by the items they could shop for for their families,” Yeaman said

Once everyone on their list is checked off, everything is gift wrapped and put in a clear bag and taken back to their rooms.

Yeaman makes sure there’s something for the people who care for the residents, too. Each is allowed to choose a present for themselves or a family member.

It’s Yeaman’s hope that the idea takes off. There’s no money involved, just caring members of the community who want to help someone in need.

“A lot of these people in these places are lonely, and they want to do the same things they’ve always done in the past,” she said. “These are the people who put our toys together when we were little. It’s time someone did that for them again.”

