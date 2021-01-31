Renovated building in Lincoln celebrates auto history

“It was a long process, but we are proud that we saved the building and restored it,” Carol Clark said. “We’re hoping that it can be there for another 100 years based on the things that we did.”

The Strode Building qualified for a spot on the register of historic places because of its significance in Lincoln’s automobile history. According to Melissa Gengler, the owner of Historic Resources Group, the Strode Building was located off the Detroit-Lincoln-Denver Highway, what today is O Street. It was a prime business area in Lincoln, and several auto-related businesses were located there.

The first floor of the Strode Building had showrooms for different vehicles and also featured office space. Cars that needed to be serviced would be lifted by freight elevator to be repaired on the second floor.

The Detroit-Lincoln-Denver Highway was eventually rerouted when the new Cornhusker Highway was designated as U.S. 6 in 1931, but the Strode Building remained, signifying the automotive industry’s impact on Lincoln.

“When the building was constructed, that whole block was all automotive-related,” Gengler said. “And it was built speculatively because the auto industry was so popular, and it was booming.”