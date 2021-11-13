Repairing Kearney's brick streets is slow, arduous process

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Repairing the brick streets in downtown Kearney will be a backbreaker, but you have to admire the bricks for their durability, said Kelcee Green.

His company, GD Concrete Construction of Overton, on Tuesday began repairing downtown Kearney’s bumpy brick streets.

GD’s $93,600 bid was the lowest when the city of Kearney called for bids last summer to smooth out the bumps on Central Avenue from 22nd Street to 25th Street.

He said he and his crew will earn every penny repairing the bricks.

“You’re on your hands and knees,” Green told the Kearney Hub. “You have to take out the bricks, clean them off, and then lay them back in by hand.”

The bricks are part of a three-layer design. The lowest layer is a bed of concrete. Next is a 5-inch-thick layer of sand. The bricks are the top layer and make up the driving surface.

Built in 1915, the bricks were a giant stride forward compared to the rutted and muddy streets they replaced.

But the bricks were designed for much lighter vehicles than the 18-wheelers that rumble over them today, 115 years later.

Especially when they turn corners, modern heavy trucks can wrench and punish the bricks. The daily volume of traffic eventually takes its toll. As the bricks get bumpier from the punishment, they take it out on motorists, who bounce over the roughest sections.

In preparation for GD’s crews, the city of Kearney has marked sections of the bricks in need of attention. At times during the repairs, Central Avenue will be reduced to one lane where construction is taking place.

The city urges motorists to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

Brandon Shafto, an assistant engineer for the city, said the goal will be to finish the brick repairs before weather becomes too wintry.

“We’ll try to get it done by Black Friday, or try to go as long as the weather allows,” Shafto said, pointing to Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving and traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

Green said a lot of people admire the bricks. They’re beautiful and they’re a reminder of Kearney’s early days when the city sprang from the prairie.

Repairing the bricks will extend their life and take advantage of their durability, Green said. “The bricks have outlasted a lot of concrete streets. People like the looks of the bricks, but it would be a lot quicker and more money for me if they paved it.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Kearney Hub.

