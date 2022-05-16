Report: Air Force made 'reasonable' choice choosing Huntsville over Offutt for SpaceCom HQ

OMAHA — The Air Force followed proper procedures and made a “reasonable” decision early last year in choosing Huntsville, Alabama, over Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base and sites in four other states for the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command, the Pentagon’s official watchdog said in a new report.

But the Department of Defense inspector general faulted the Air Force for failing to keep full records supporting the site-selection decision. A redacted version of the report released to the public said the lack of records hampered auditors’ ability to verify that the process was done correctly. The report included several improvements.

The report detailed how the Air Force made its selection, including the points system used to evaluate the six finalists before then-Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett’s selection of Huntsville on Jan. 13, 2021 — her last day on the job.

The inspector general blacked out all ratings and comments by the site-selection committee from the report released to the public, except to show that the panel had scored Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal on top.

However, according to the digital magazine Breaking Defense, which obtained an unredacted draft version of the IG report, the committee scored Offutt’s bid third among the six finalists — behind Huntsville and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and ahead of San Antonio, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The report also showed that top Air Force and Space Command officials intervened to push the bid of Colorado Springs — the longtime home of Air Force space operations — to the top of the list after it scored below other sites, part of a flurry of adjustments to the ratings in the last days before the decision was announced.

Huntsville was selected, anyway, after a meeting involving President Donald Trump. Accounts of that meeting by some of the people who participated were redacted from the report.

The IG launched the investigation at the urging of members of Congress from several states that lost out, including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado, denounced the decision as “horrendous,” alleging it had been tainted by politics.

Press and politicians in Colorado suggested Trump handed the SpaceCom headquarters to deep-red Alabama as a political favor for supporting his 2020 reelection bid.

Trump himself gave credence to those claims when he boasted in an interview last August that he had “single-handedly” delivered the headquarters to Huntsville.

Landing the headquarters of Space Command — similar in stature to Offutt’s U.S. Strategic Command — was certainly a plum prize for any city. The new headquarters building is expected to cost $1 billion to $2 billion and attract about 1,400 high-paying jobs.

Established in 1985, SpaceCom was headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs until 2002, when it was merged into StratCom at Offutt. In 2019, SpaceCom was reestablished as a separate command. Its temporary headquarters was again placed at Peterson.

Tasked with choosing a permanent site, the Air Force selected six bases as finalists — four in Colorado (including Peterson), and one each in Alabama and California.

But after complaints from Congress about a lack of transparency, the Air Force restarted the process in 2020. Sixty-six sites in 26 states were nominated. Six top-scoring finalists were announced in November 2020.

Peterson and Redstone were the only bases to appear on both lists.

The qualifiers were scored in 21 areas involving mission compatibility, capacity, community support and cost to the Defense Department.

Boosters of each finalist made video teleconference pitches and received site visits from the selection committee in December 2020 and early January 2021.

Some observers gave Colorado Springs the edge because of its long and deep ties with the Air Force’s space operations.

Huntsville touts itself as “the Rocket City” because it is the home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the headquarters of several Army missile commands.

Still, members of the team boosting Offutt, headlined by Fischer and Gov. Pete Ricketts, thought they stood a solid chance of winning because of the area’s low living costs, solid schools and strong support for the military. They sweetened the offer with $107 million in financial incentives and the pledge of a space-oriented academic research alliance led by the University of Nebraska.

The report shows Huntsville earned the highest marks from the selection committee.

But several officials, including SpaceCom chief Gen. James Dickinson and then-Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten (a former StratCom commander) said they thought Colorado Springs’ bid had been underscored.

In two meetings and a flurry of emails, they argued the committee should have looked at how quickly SpaceCom could be fully functional at each site. They said that would happen much faster at Peterson, since the command was already based there.

As a result, the IG report says, the committee recommended Colorado Springs to Trump during an Oval Office meeting Jan. 11. But two days later, Barrett announced the selection of Huntsville.

Construction is slated to start on the new headquarters in 2023, pending an environmental review.

This week, political leaders in Colorado called for the Pentagon to keep SpaceCom’s headquarters at Peterson permanently.

“Our position remains that the previous administration used a basing process for U.S. Space Command that was untested, lacked transparency, and neglected critical national security and cost considerations,” Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, said in a joint statement.

Nebraska leaders seem to have moved on. The Legislature passed a bill this spring to shift $50 million in state SpaceCom incentive funds to support Offutt in other ways.

Fischer said through a spokesman that she was waiting to see the results of a separate audit by the Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog agency. That report is expected to be released within weeks.

